Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Receives $219.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $279.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.17. 1,596,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $35,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21,700.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 160.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

