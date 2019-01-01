Landec (LNDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 3rd. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landec has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

