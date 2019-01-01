Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,973,404 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 2,240,229 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,861,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.07 million, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

