Lazard (LAZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lazard have slightly outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company displayed an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company is well positioned to grow organically, driven by strength in its Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. Focus on cost management will likely enhance the company’s profitability. However, its dependence on local and global economic conditions for revenue generation and regulatory pressure can hurt top-line growth in the near term. Further, less chance of sustainability of its capital deployement plans is a concern.”

LAZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.75.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. Lazard has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $60.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $605.61 million for the quarter. Lazard had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $100,510,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

