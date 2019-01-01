LCNB (LCNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LCNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

LCNB stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $203.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.42. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in LCNB by 37.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LCNB by 23.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LCNB by 928.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in LCNB by 62.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

