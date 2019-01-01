Legal & General Group Plc Has $43.47 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,875,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $43,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

