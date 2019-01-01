Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $39,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,555,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE HOG opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/legal-general-group-plc-raises-stake-in-harley-davidson-inc-hog.html.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.