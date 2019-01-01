Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $39,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,555,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
NYSE HOG opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.
Harley-Davidson Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.