Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,839 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.74% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $35,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 122.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:HPT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 733,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.94 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,839 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/legal-general-group-plc-sells-1839-shares-of-hospitality-properties-trust-hpt.html.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.