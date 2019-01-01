Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,928 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $41,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,865,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $590,062,000 after acquiring an additional 933,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,721,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,197,000 after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,439,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 63,387 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 653,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,940,000 after acquiring an additional 240,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a $59.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

In related news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,928 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/legal-general-group-plc-sells-3928-shares-of-nordstrom-inc-jwn.html.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.