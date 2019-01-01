LiteBar (LTB) Price Hits $0.0725 on Top Exchanges

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, LiteBar has traded flat against the US dollar. LiteBar has a total market cap of $71,820.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteBar coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00001928 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018003 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000258 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBar Profile

LiteBar (CRYPTO:LTB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 990,668 coins. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco. The official website for LiteBar is litebar.co.

Buying and Selling LiteBar

LiteBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

