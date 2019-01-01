Loews Co. (L) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Loews by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Loews by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

In other news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 664 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $32,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $109,182.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $73,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). Loews had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

