LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,089 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,453,000 after buying an additional 1,033,717 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $129.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

ZBH stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

