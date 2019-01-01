Machinecoin (MAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

Machinecoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Machinecoin has traded down 92.8% against the dollar. Machinecoin has a total market cap of $9,759.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Machinecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Machinecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Machinecoin

Machinecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. Machinecoin’s total supply is 21,435,250 coins. Machinecoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Machinecoin is /r/Machinecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Machinecoin is machinecoin.io.

Machinecoin Coin Trading

Machinecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Machinecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Machinecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Machinecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

