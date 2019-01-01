Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $753,000 Stake in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 701,534 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 588,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 125,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy wpx” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $28.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

WPX Energy stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.41. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

