Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $796,000 Holdings in Gap Inc (GPS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GAP were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at $885,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 451,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 29.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 200,674 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 103.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

GAP stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

