Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $876,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,051,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,046,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,549 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,994,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,717,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,029,000 after acquiring an additional 852,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.44 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.96.

DLTR stock opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

