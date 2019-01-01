Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 55,100 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,339,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,925 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $32,616,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,504,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,289 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,213,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,146,000 after purchasing an additional 812,581 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 355,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $7,290,839.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,869,998 shares in the company, valued at $345,497,559.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,384,479 shares of company stock worth $47,915,315. Insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Mizuho cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

