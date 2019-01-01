Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 76,345 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Evolent Health worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 235.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 106.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Evolent Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann set a $35.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/macquarie-group-ltd-buys-76345-shares-of-evolent-health-inc-evh.html.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.