Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 146,921 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,921 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,378.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 1,957 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $58,925.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,281.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,957 shares of company stock valued at $269,245 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPP opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.36). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

