Macy’s Inc (M) Short Interest Update

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,706,308 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 37,975,181 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,979,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In related news, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 3,154 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,107.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,932.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $6,618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,597.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $669,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Macy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Macy’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,705,000 after acquiring an additional 113,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Macy’s by 3,348.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 48,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

