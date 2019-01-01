Man Group plc Buys 67,402 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,402 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.28% of NetScout Systems worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,565,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 915,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,656,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 347,169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 509.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 336,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 281,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 254.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 560.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 194,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NTCT opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $341,375 in the last ninety days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $33.00 price target on NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Man Group plc Buys 67,402 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/man-group-plc-buys-67402-shares-of-netscout-systems-inc-ntct.html.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.