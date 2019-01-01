Man Group plc Buys 78,926 Shares of Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,926 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Black Hills worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,379,000 after acquiring an additional 497,479 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,185,000 after buying an additional 59,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,444,000 after buying an additional 240,640 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,043,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,462,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.31. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/man-group-plc-buys-78926-shares-of-black-hills-corp-bkh.html.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.