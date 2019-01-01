Man Group plc Has $5.57 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.28% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $76.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/man-group-plc-has-5-57-million-stake-in-advanced-energy-industries-inc-aeis.html.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.