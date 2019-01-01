ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Receives $98.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,225. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other news, Director William Downe acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $575,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,070,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,518,000 after purchasing an additional 491,423 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 76.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,534 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,933,000 after purchasing an additional 98,376 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 889,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,005 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 60.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 271,058 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

