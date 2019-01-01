MARK.SPACE (MRK) One Day Volume Hits $83,231.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $83,231.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Liquid and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014787 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006924 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00001615 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MRK uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 653,655,757 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Liquid, BTC-Alpha and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

