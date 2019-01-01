Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 5,916 Shares of VOXX International Corp (VOXX)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of VOXX International worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in VOXX International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 3,788,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 155,216 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in VOXX International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,928,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 174,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 0.20. VOXX International Corp has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $7.00.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VOXX International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

