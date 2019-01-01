Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.23 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, insider Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 168,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.15.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

