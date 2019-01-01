Matryx (MTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,217.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Matryx has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Matryx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. Matryx has a market capitalization of $465,871.00 and $11,217.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Matryx

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matryx Token Trading

Matryx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

