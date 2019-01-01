Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Invests $9.58 Million in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR INVT GRADE CORP B (SLQD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR INVT GRADE CORP B (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,000. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR INVT GRADE CORP B makes up approximately 2.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned about 0.66% of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR INVT GRADE CORP B as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR INVT GRADE CORP B in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR INVT GRADE CORP B during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR INVT GRADE CORP B during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR INVT GRADE CORP B by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR INVT GRADE CORP B by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

SLQD stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR INVT GRADE CORP B has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1195 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

