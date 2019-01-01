MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post sales of $87.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $87.24 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $113.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $384.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $384.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $392.28 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $392.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. UBS Group downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,410 over the last three months. 11.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $205,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 68.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 29.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $226,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

