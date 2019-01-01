MedicCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $535,444.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $535,444.00 and $11,952.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002738 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 234,871,223 coins and its circulating supply is 234,870,786 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

