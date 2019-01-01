Medifocus (MFS) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Medifocus Inc. (CVE:MFS) were down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 177,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 62,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About Medifocus (CVE:MFS)

Medifocus Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue.

