MEDX (MEDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,808.00

MEDX (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. MEDX has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $45,808.00 worth of MEDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEDX has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One MEDX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bittrex, Coinsuper and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEDX alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.12072093 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

MEDX Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MEDX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MEDX’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official message board for MEDX is medium.com/medibloc. The official website for MEDX is medibloc.org.

MEDX Token Trading

MEDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinsuper, Cashierest, Coinrail, Gate.io, IDEX, Bittrex, Kryptono, CPDAX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.