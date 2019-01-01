Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 139 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 334.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $9,059,774.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $14,984,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $107.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

