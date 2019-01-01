MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 477.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 643,841 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.6% during the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,440,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 595,957 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after acquiring an additional 252,028 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,603,000.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $1,269,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of BPMC opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

