MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Skechers USA worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Skechers USA by 169.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 92.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Cowen downgraded Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

