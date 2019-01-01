MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 59,781 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 14,190,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $174,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,837 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,189,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 299,748 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 246,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 59,781 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-59781-shares-of-investors-bancorp-inc-isbc.html.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.