MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

