Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MXCYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Metso Oyj from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

MXCYY stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Metso Oyj has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through Minerals and Flow Control segments. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, lokotrack mobile plants, NW portable and rapid plants, rock breakers, air classifiers, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

