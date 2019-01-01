Michaels Companies (MIK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Michaels Companies boasts a robust surprise trend, having delivered earnings beat in three consecutive quarters, including third-quarter fiscal 2018. Additionally, sales topped estimates in three of the last four quarters. Earnings gained from solid sales growth, efficient expense management and increased share repurchases. Meanwhile, sales benefited from robust comps and store expansion. Backed by the strong results, the company lifted sales and comps view for fiscal 2018 and tightened its earnings guidance. It also outlined an upbeat view for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company’s focus on integrating e-commerce and in-store operations, to enhance the omni-channel experience, also bodes well. However, Michaels lagged the industry year to date attributed to its soft margins trend resulting from higher costs. Notably, gross margin declined in the last three quarters, while operating margin contracted in the last four quarters.”

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a market weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of MIK opened at $13.54 on Monday. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 395,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 265,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 247,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 784,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 333,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 824,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Finally, Meghalaya Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. now owns 407,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.