MINDBODY (MB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MINDBODY, Inc. develops cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to manage class and appointment schedules, staff members, client information, online bookings, inventory, payroll and retail sales for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts and dance exercise, as well as spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrens activity center and integrative health centers. MINDBODY, Inc. is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. “

Get MINDBODY alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MB. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MINDBODY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of MINDBODY stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. MINDBODY has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.33 and a beta of 0.32.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MINDBODY will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $585,032.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett T. White sold 10,000 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,714 shares of company stock worth $4,401,925. 6.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MINDBODY by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MINDBODY by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MINDBODY by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MINDBODY by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in MINDBODY by 27.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MINDBODY (MB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.