MindCoin Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (MND)

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One MindCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MindCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. MindCoin has a market capitalization of $44,691.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000141 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About MindCoin

MND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. MindCoin’s official website is www.mindcoin.xyz. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto.

Buying and Selling MindCoin

MindCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MindCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MindCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MindCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

