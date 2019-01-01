MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on KBR (KBR)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a top pick rating and a $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 price objective on KBR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered KBR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE KBR opened at $15.18 on Friday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in KBR by 514.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KBR by 218.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

