Monero Original 1-Day Volume Tops $30.00 (XMO)

Monero Original (CURRENCY:XMO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Monero Original coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00011934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Original has a market cap of $0.00 and $30.00 worth of Monero Original was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Original has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.01236551 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017430 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007519 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001906 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Monero Original

Monero Original (CRYPTO:XMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2018. Monero Original’s total supply is 16,677,397 coins. The official website for Monero Original is monero-original.org. The Reddit community for Monero Original is /r/MoneroOriginalXMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Original’s official Twitter account is @monero_original.

Buying and Selling Monero Original

Monero Original can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Original directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Original should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Original using one of the exchanges listed above.

