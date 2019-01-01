Monkey Project (MONK) One Day Volume Tops $2,057.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $304,566.00 and approximately $2,057.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 284.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 4,428,476 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.