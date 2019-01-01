Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $126.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic designs, develops and markets high-performance power solutions. The company is benefiting from robust demand in high-end consumer markets, including the likes of IoT based products, lighting and home appliances. The company’s strategic business mix in diversified markets is also a positive. Higher dollar content in new servers based on Purley platform is expected to drive top-line growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company generates majority of revenues from a limited number of customers. Further, intensifying competition from peers and lack of geographic diversity in terms of end-customers are headwinds.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.13.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $101.99 and a 52-week high of $152.21. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,088 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $124,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,060.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 35,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $4,739,995.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,796,079.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,615,560 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,006,000 after acquiring an additional 408,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,184,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,812,000 after acquiring an additional 138,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

