Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.45

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 382572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monotype Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $660.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,153,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,910,000 after purchasing an additional 102,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,910,000 after buying an additional 102,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 18.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 189,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

