Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will post sales of $897.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.52 million and the lowest is $886.91 million. Monster Beverage posted sales of $810.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.02 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 14,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $787,735.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $490,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,332.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,596. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

