Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $107,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BNP Paribas set a $53.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Intel stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $409,897.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,127.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

