Morgan Stanley Reiterates $26.00 Price Target for Parsley Energy (PE)

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) received a $26.00 target price from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $15.98 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.16.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $686,436,000 after purchasing an additional 901,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $686,436,000 after purchasing an additional 901,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,220,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,208,000 after purchasing an additional 865,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $406,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,086 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

